NBA postpones Heat at Spurs game Wednesday, 10th game this season

By Dec 29, 2021, 3:58 PM EST
0 Comments

Miami has been hit hard by injuries — Bam Adebayo is out following thumb surgery, Jimmy Butler‘s ankle was going to sideline him Wednesday, plus Markieff Morris (neck) and Dewayne Dedmon (knee) — then a COVID wave hit and the team put  PJ Tucker, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus in protocols. On top of Kyle Lowry and Udonis Haslem, who were already there.

With all that, Miami will not be able to dress eight healthy players Wednesday, so the team’s game against the Spurs has been postponed, the league announced.

This is what the Heat were looking at:

This is the 10th game postponed by the league this season.

The NBA has increased its testing in the wake of holiday family gatherings, plus the coming New Year’s Eve events. It has also followed the CDC’s guidelines and reduced the quarantine time for players who test positive but are asymptomatic to five days. In addition, teams with multiple positive tests now are required to sign replacement players — primarily out of the G-League — in an effort to keep enough players on the court and games taking place. Even if some of the names were unknown to fans — or people working in front offices.

None of that could save the Heat vs. Spurs game.

Here's more on the Heat

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers
NBA to follow CDC guidelines, reduce quarantine times to five days
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant at Brooklyn Nets Practice in The Park
Nets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving cleared of coronavirus
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges in Charlotte Hornets v Oklahoma City Thunder
PBT Podcast: Star or Not a Star?