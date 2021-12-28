Watch Ja Morant answer Booker 3 with driving game-winner for Grizzlies

Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way.

The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.

Morant had an answer for Booker.

Morant drives, absorbs the contact, switches hands and puts the game-winner off glass. Insane.

That was the final, 114-113 Grizzlies.

That’s a couple of tough losses for the Suns in a row.

