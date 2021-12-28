Rockets’ Christian Wood misfires on pass, hits fan in head (VIDEO)

By Dec 28, 2021, 7:30 AM EST
0 Comments

Christian Wood was off balance when he threw this pass… oh, we’re just trying to be kind and make it not look so bad. This was an errant pass and a fan walking back to her seat paid the price for it.

Ouch.

Fortunately, the fan appears fine, and after the game Wood offered her courtside seats to a future Rockets game (this game was in Charlotte, not Houston).

The Hornets won the game going away. 123-99, behind 27 points from Terry Rozier.

Here's more on the Rockets

Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four
Three Things to Know: Following the science, NBA reduces minimum quarantine...
Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics
Three Things to Know: Return of Joe Johnson, Lance Stephenson sparks nostalgia,...
Jordan Nwora in Houston Rockets v Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks’ Jordan Nwora drops Armoni Brooks with crossover, celebrates...