Rockets’ Christian Wood misfires on pass, hits fan in head (VIDEO)

Christian Wood was off balance when he threw this pass… oh, we’re just trying to be kind and make it not look so bad. This was an errant pass and a fan walking back to her seat paid the price for it.
Christian Wood nailed a fan with an errant pass 😅 pic.twitter.com/Au16h722bF
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2021
Ouch.
Fortunately, the fan appears fine, and after the game Wood offered her courtside seats to a future Rockets game (this game was in Charlotte, not Houston).
.@Chriswood_5 is offering the fan he accidentally hit with a pass courtside tickets to a Rockets game 👏 pic.twitter.com/UMzsRSYrk8
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 28, 2021
The Hornets won the game going away. 123-99, behind 27 points from Terry Rozier.