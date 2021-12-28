Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Allowed to add replacement players amid coronavirus issues, NBA teams have signed 84 players in the previous 11 days.

Some of the names have been familiar. Others…

John Hollinger of The Athletic on the “Hollinger & Duncan NBA Show“:

I had somebody in a front office say that his team signed a player he had never heard of. And I guarantee you that dude wasn’t the only guy.

It’s one thing when a hastily signed player doesn’t know all his new teammates.

But when an executive whose job is knowing available talent had never heard of a player his team signed? That really shows how frenetic the league is right now.