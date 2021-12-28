Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Nowell turned heads by scoring 29 points to lead the Timberwolves – who were missing all five starters – to a 108-103 win over the Celtics yesterday.

Especially teammate Greg Monroe’s.

Monroe agreed to terms Sunday, flew to Minnesota yesterday then had 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals, a block and a revelation last night.

Monroe, via the Associated Press:

“I’m not gonna lie: Jaylen Nowell played awesome tonight. I didn’t know who he was,” Monroe admitted.

The Timberwolves drafted Nowell No. 43 out of Washington in 2019. The shooting guard has played just 76 games in three seasons.

But he’s making more of a name for himself now.