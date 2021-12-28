Watch a Cincinnati Bearcats football game, and you might have thought you heard Kobe Bryant mentioned.
The actual player: Cincinnati star cornerback Coby Bryant.
The Bearcats’ Bryant is strengthening his connection to the late Lakers legend, changing from No. 7 to No. 8 ahead of Cincinnati’s Cotton Bowl matchup with Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
Coby Bryant, via Caleb Noe of WCPO:
“I was named after him for a reason,” said Coby Bryant
“The Mamba Mentality is what I carry on to this day,” said Coby Bryant.
“I just try to represent him as well as I can,” said Coby Bryant. “The best way is to put the number 8 on. I took it back to vintage Kobe.”
Coby definitely plays with a swagger befitting Kobe.
Cincinnati will need that attitude as a big underdog against Alabama on Friday.