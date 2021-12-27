Watch DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine combine for 65 against Hawks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“Their big three, it seemed like everything they threw up went in.”

That’s how Hawks coach Nate McMillan described the game, and he is pretty spot on. DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points on 14-of-20 shooting, Zach LaVine scored 30 and was 5-of-8 from 3, and Nikola Vucevic finished with 24 points and 17 rebounds.

ZACH LAVINE ABSOLUTELY HATES ATLANTA pic.twitter.com/pBYKn3ultR — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 28, 2021

DeRozan making unbelievable plays in iso, nothing new here pic.twitter.com/pUvVbrxLz2 — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 28, 2021

LaVine and DeRozan were making history in the first half.

In 1st half tonight: Zach LaVine: 23 points, 5 assists

DeMar DeRozan: 21 points, 5 assists They are the first pair of teammates to each have 20 points and 5 assists in a half over the last 25 seasons. — Matt Williams (@StatsWilliams) December 28, 2021

That was enough to get the Bulls a 130-118 victory, their fourth straight win.

Trae Young returned from COVID protocols and had 29 for the Hawks, while Cam Reddish scored 33.