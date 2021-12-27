Watch DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine combine for 65 against Hawks

By Dec 27, 2021, 11:32 PM EST
“Their big three, it seemed like everything they threw up went in.”

That’s how Hawks coach Nate McMillan described the game, and he is pretty spot on. DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points on 14-of-20 shooting, Zach LaVine scored 30 and was 5-of-8 from 3, and Nikola Vucevic finished with 24 points and 17 rebounds.

LaVine and DeRozan were making history in the first half.

That was enough to get the Bulls a 130-118 victory, their fourth straight win.

Trae Young returned from COVID protocols and had 29 for the Hawks, while Cam Reddish scored 33.

