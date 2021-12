Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Clippers wing Brandon Boston made a rookie mistake, tying his shoe by the lane during a Nuggets free throw.

He still got the rebound, anyway.

However, L.A. – playing without Paul George – didn’t get enough lucky bounces in a 103-100 loss to Denver last night.