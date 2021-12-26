Watch Joel Embiid score 36, scuffle with Harrell; 76ers beat Wizards

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joel Embiid had 36 points and 13 rebounds and a spat with Montrezl Harrell, Tobias Harris added 23 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 117-96 on Sunday night.

Philadelphia improved to 17-16 after dropping four of its last five.

Spencer Dinwiddie led Washington with 17 points. The Wizards also are 17-16.

Consecutive 3-pointers by Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry and Embiid keyed a 15-0 run that put the 76ers ahead 80-59 with 5:22 to play in the third quarter.

With 3:04 left in the third, Harrell fouled Embiid, and the two exchanged words. Both were assessed technical fouls, and Embiid made the two free throws.

“He flopped,” Embiid said. “I don’t think he made a play on the ball, and we got tangled.”

Joel Embiid and Montrezl Harrell were going at it 👀 Harrell is now outta there after picking up his second tech. pic.twitter.com/WLqGsa9xig — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 27, 2021

Thirty seconds later, Harrell pushed Embiid, yelled at him, and was given his second technical and ejected. Harrell, who didn’t immediately leave the court was finally escorted the floor, and left shaking his head while Embiid waved him goodbye.

“I wouldn’t say I baited him into that,” Embiid said. “I’d like to think I’m a troll.”

Harrell was visibly annoyed after the game.

“I don’t know, you’ve got to ask the ref, man,” Harrell said. “I didn’t feel I did anything wrong. It’s as simple as that.”

Washington scoring leader Bradley Beal sat out his second game while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Harrell won’t apologize for his actions on the court.

“I don’t regret one minute,” he said. “I wish I wasn’t in the situation I was in, but I don’t regret it. I don’t want to take it back. It is what it is. I’m not going to change how I play. … I’m not going to back down.”

Embiid wasn’t apologizing, either.

“I’m glad I got to him,” Embiid said.