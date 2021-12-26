One more time: Watch Claxton finish and-1 alley-oop over LeBron

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What makes this dunk impressive is not the athleticism — although Nicholas Claxton has plenty of that on display — it’s the situation: Tie game, final minute of a Christmas Day showdown where the Lakers had come all the way back to tie it up.

The Claxton made the play of the game.

That’s LeBron James who rotated over — a big body who has made a career of blocking key shots (well, he’s made a career of a few more things than just that). Claxton finished over and through him. Insane.

Brooklyn and its one star beat the Lakers and their two. A quality road win for the Nets. I’d say it’s the kind of loss that would lead to some soul searching by the Lakers, but that already started more than a few games ago.