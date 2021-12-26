One more time: Watch Claxton finish and-1 alley-oop over LeBron

What makes this dunk impressive is not the athleticism — although Nicholas Claxton has plenty of that on display — it’s the situation: Tie game, final minute of a Christmas Day showdown where the Lakers had come all the way back to tie it up.

The Claxton made the play of the game.

That’s LeBron James who rotated over — a big body who has made a career of blocking key shots (well, he’s made a career of a few more things than just that). Claxton finished over and through him. Insane.

Brooklyn and its one star beat the Lakers and their two. A quality road win for the Nets. I’d say it’s the kind of loss that would lead to some soul searching by the Lakers, but that already started more than a few games ago.

