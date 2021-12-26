J.B. Bickerstaff given gift of Christmas contract extension by Cavaliers

By Dec 26, 2021, 8:00 AM EST
J.B. Bickerstaff got what every NBA coach wants for Christmas: A little bit of job security.

In the wake of a surprising and impressive start to the Cleveland season, the team announced the extension on Christmas. The new deal runs through the 2026-27 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

“J.B. Bickerstaff is, with all certainty, the right head coach to lead this franchise into what we believe is a very promising future,” Cavaliers coach Koby Altman said in a statement. “The decision to extend J.B. is not based solely on the early success of this season, but rather a body of work since his arrival to Cleveland. His leadership style, coaching experience and commitment to player development has instilled a growing confidence that resonates across our entire organization. We continue to see innovative and strategic examples of his impact on this roster, coupled by his unique ability to build upon a culture that leads to sustainable success.”

The Cavaliers are 19-13 to start the season, and while they currently sit fifth in the East they have the fourth-best net rating in the league (+5.5). Their offense has been middle of the pack despite strong chemistry between Darius Garland and Ricky Rubio in the backcourt; however, the defense is third-best in the league and rookie Evan Mobley plays a big part in that.

Bickerstaff has been critical in both developing the Cavaliers’ young players, and building a team chemistry and culture. He has earned the extra years on the bench, and the chance to see this Cavaliers team through to whatever it ultimately becomes.

