Draymond Green, Lonzo Ball among players entering COVID protocol

Sunday, the day after Christmas, is when the NBA started increasing COVID testing of players around the league, whether they were vaccinated or not, and instituting new mask-wearing rules. Meaning don’t expect the carousel of players entering COVID protocols and signing of G-League players to 10-day contracts to slow anytime soon.

A few of the big names from Sunday:

• Draymond Green has entered COVID protocols. A day after his defense was part of a huge win for the Warriors against the Suns, Draymond Green has entered COVID protocols. Green has been playing near a Defensive Player of the Year level for Golden State, plus providing secondary playmaking on offense — he keeps the ball moving. Green makes five Warriors in protocols, including Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Moses Moody and Damion Lee. The Warriors have a tough slate of games ahead: Two against Denver, then Utah and Miami.

• Chicago’s Lonzo Ball has entered COVID protocols. Ball was the only Bulls player not to miss a game this season for any reason, but that is about to change.

Y’all jinxed me — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) December 26, 2021

A vital part of the Bulls’ offense, Ball averages 13.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5 assists a game, shooting 41.9% from 3-point range. Expect more Coby White in the short term.

• Atlanta’s John Collins entered protocols. Collins was one of the few recognizable names left in the Hawks rotation after COVID hit them hard, with Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari and others out. Now add Collins and his 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds a game to the list.

• The Suns announce that Jae Crowder and Elfrid Payton have entered protocols.

• Three Hornets players entered protocols: Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, and Cody Martin.