Clippers’ George out at least 3-4 weeks, maybe longer, with elbow injury

By Dec 26, 2021, 7:00 PM EST
Los Angeles Clippers v Sacramento Kings
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
Paul George tweaked his elbow early in December, the Clippers called it a sprain and he missed five games rehabbing it. George returned for a couple of games this past week, shot 40% (he’s at 42% for the season), but his elbow was still giving him pain.

Now George will be out at least a month — and maybe much longer — with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the team announced. George will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, according to the team, and Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes says that is the typical timeline.

However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN hinted it could be much longer.

“If” is very concerning, making it sound like a team considering surgery an option if rest does not fix the issue.

The Clippers are already without Kawhi Leonard following ACL surgery — his return this season is up in the air — and George is the team’s leading scorer at 27.4 points per game, plus he grabs 7.1 rebounds and dishes out 5.4 assists a night. George has played at an All-NBA level and been the best player on the team.

The Clippers sit fifth in the West at 17-15. The roster is filled with quality role players — Reggie Jackson, Terrence Mann, Luke Kennard, Marcus Morris and more — but they are not near the same threat without George or Leonard.

