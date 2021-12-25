Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Warriors – locked into a tight battle in a rare Christmas matchup of the NBA’s top teams – turned to their esteemed shooter down the stretch.

Points in the final 5:05:

Otto Porter: 10

Phoenix Suns: 8

Porter hit clutch jumper after clutch jumper, helping Golden State to a 116-107 win in Phoenix on Saturday.

“He can shoot with the best of them,” said Warriors star Stephen Curry, who would certainly know and scored 33 points himself.

Curry didn’t have his most-efficient game (5-for-11 on 2-pointers, 5-for-16 on 3-pointers). But his gravity did wonders for creating looks for his teammates. The Suns sold out so much to stop him, leaving themselves out of position on the glass, the Warriors offensively rebounded most of Curry’s 17 missed shots. Curry also fueled Golden State’s offense with his passing out of double teams.

Warriors:

With Curry: +24 in 37 minutes

Without Curry: -15 in 11 minutes

Porter, who scored a season-high 19 points, certainly benefited from the attention Curry drew. Draymond Green (eight points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks) kept the ball moving and played superb defense.

The Suns kept up, because they’re so skilled and cohesive. Chris Paul (21 points and eight assists), Deandre Ayton (18 points on 8-of-10 shooting) and Mikal Bridges (17 points on 3-of-5 3-point shooting) did their parts. But Devin Booker (13 points on 5-of-19 shooting) faced waves of flummoxing Golden State defenders.

Phoenix’s next adjustment could swing the matchup the other way. These teams had split their first two meetings, and after today’s playoff-like atmosphere, there’s hope their March 30 game won’t be the last they see of each other this season.