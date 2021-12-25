NBA All-Star Game 2022 voting starts via NBA app, Twitter, more

Who should be the two starting All-Star guards from the West?

Stephen Curry seems a rightful lock with his popularity and MVP-level play to start the season, but who is the other starting guard? Donovan Mitchell from Utah? Devin Booker from Phoenix? Or, maybe Booker’s teammate Chris Paul? Do you factor in only play through the first part of this season, or does wanting to see the best players and historical context figure in? Is Damian Lillard deserving of that starting spot? Luka Doncic of Dallas?

You get to start making your voice heard on that today — and on who else should be an All-Star starter.

NBA All-Star Game voting opens on Christmas and runs through Jan. 22 at midnight eastern. Fans will vote for two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference and they can vote for any active NBA player. Even Kyrie Irving.

Once voting is complete, the player with the most votes from each conference will be named team captains, and those captains will pick their All-Star teams playground-style from a pool of players (first from the pool of starters, followed by from the pool of reserve All-Stars, of which there seven for each conference, as voted on by league head coaches).

Fans can submit one ballot every day through the NBA App and NBA.com, plus they can vote for up to 10 unique players each day on Twitter (using the player’s Twitter handle or name in the format of the hashtag #FirstNameLastName, then also put the hashtag #NBAAllStar).

The All-Star Game will be played in Cleveland on Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The leaders in early fan voting will be updated on Jan. 6, Jan. 13 and Jan. 20 on TNT’s Inside the NBA. Fan votes account for 50% of picking the starters. NBA players’ votes account for 25%, and a vote of select media members determines the other 25%.