Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks take down Celtics with big comeback

Jaylen Brown smiled and showed off his chip.

Giannis Antetokounmpo bore down and showed why he won his chip.

Just cleared from coronavirus, Antetokounmpo led a furious comeback, as the defending-champion Bucks bested the Celtics 117-113 on Christmas.

Boston built an early 19-point lead behind the superb scoring of Brown, who kept his spirits up even after chipping his tooth on teammate Jayson Tatum:

Any ideas what Jaylen may be asking for this Christmas? 😉🦷 pic.twitter.com/kSRYdIL3na — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 25, 2021

But Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee back into contact in the third quarter. Still, the Bucks trailed by 11 when he re-entered the game with 5:34 left in the fourth quarter. From there, Antetokounmpo singlehandedly doubled up the Celtics, 12-6.

Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks – including a late rejection of Robert Williams III at the rim to help ice the game:

Milwaukee got its first lead on Wesley Matthews‘ 3-pointer with 30 seconds left:

Brown and Tatum each scored 25, but Boston’s offense devolved down the stretch (again).