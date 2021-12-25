Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks take down Celtics with big comeback

By Dec 25, 2021, 6:05 PM EST
Giannis Antetokounmpo in Boston Celtics v Milwaukee Bucks
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
0 Comments

Jaylen Brown smiled and showed off his chip.

Giannis Antetokounmpo bore down and showed why he won his chip.

Just cleared from coronavirus, Antetokounmpo led a furious comeback, as the defending-champion Bucks bested the Celtics 117-113 on Christmas.

Boston built an early 19-point lead behind the superb scoring of Brown, who kept his spirits up even after chipping his tooth on teammate Jayson Tatum:

But Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee back into contact in the third quarter. Still, the Bucks trailed by 11 when he re-entered the game with 5:34 left in the fourth quarter. From there, Antetokounmpo singlehandedly doubled up the Celtics, 12-6.

Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks – including a late rejection of Robert Williams III at the rim to help ice the game:

Milwaukee got its first lead on Wesley Matthews‘ 3-pointer with 30 seconds left:

Brown and Tatum each scored 25, but Boston’s offense devolved down the stretch (again).

More on the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
Antetokounmpo not on injury report after COVID absence, could play for Bucks...
Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors
NBA on Christmas Day: Previews, where to watch five high-profile games
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges in Charlotte Hornets v Oklahoma City Thunder
PBT Podcast: Star or Not a Star?