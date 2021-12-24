LeBron James “adds” to coronavirus discussion with meme

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Lakers star LeBron James has expressed frustration with the NBA’s coronavirus testing. After Los Angeles’ fourth straight loss, to the Spurs by 28 last night, he pointedly discussed how many Lakers were in the health-and-safety protocols.

Now, he’s taking his case to Instagram.

LeBron:

If you actually look at the meme, each Spiderman is different.

COVID-19 has been significantly more transmittable and deadly than the flu. That’s why there has been such extreme reaction to this pandemic. (Flu and cold also differ, though that’s less incendiary.)

However, coronavirus is becoming more like the flu, especially for fully vaccinated people. Vaccinations provide protection from contracting the disease and suffering severe outcomes from it. Treatments have improved. The rapidly spreading omicron variant appears to result in more-mild illness.

Restrictions that made sense previously don’t necessarily make sense anymore.

Our society has generally deemed many interactions with others (as long as they are not elderly or at elevated risk) while having the flu an acceptable risk. Michael Jordan is revered for playing through the flu (even if he didn’t actually have the flu). It’s worth exploring if and when the NBA should allow asymptomatic vaccinated players to play even after testing positive for coronavirus.

But that’s a nuanced discussion – far more difficult than posting a meme.