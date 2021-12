Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pacers president Kevin Pritchard backtracked after saying the team needed to “manufacture that real star.” After all, Indiana has Domantas Sabonis, who made the last two All-Star games and might be playing even better this season.

But is Sabonis really a star?

How about Hornets guard LaMelo Ball? Or Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram? Or Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Rod Beard of The Detroit News play “Star or Not a Star?”: