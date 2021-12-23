Knicks: Derrick Rose out at least eight weeks with ankle injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Derrick Rose was just healthy enough that he said of retirement: “I’m going to try to Tom Brady this thing.”

But the 33-year-old Knicks guard is facing another ankle injury.

Knicks:

Derrick Rose underwent successful surgery on his right ankle today at the Hospital for Special Surgery. He will be re-evaluated in eight weeks. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) December 23, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

There's optimism Derrick Rose's return from right ankle surgery could be closer to a six-week timetable, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/O3jzT5cxTg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 23, 2021

If it’s already reasonable to believe Rose could return in closer to six weeks, it’s disconcerting the Knicks would convey an eight-week timeline until even re-evaluation. The NBA has touted transparency while courting gambling revenue, even sometimes (seemingly arbitrarily) fining teams for injury-reporting violations.

The Knicks will miss Rose, their top backup. They might even have to keep embittered Kemba Walker in the rotation. Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Mile McBride could also see more playing time once they clear the coronavirus protocols.

Rose has a $14,520,730 guaranteed salary for next season. New York has a team option on the following year.

Of course, Rose has repeatedly worked his way back from injury before.