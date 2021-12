Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jordan Nwora has been starting for the Bucks amid their coronavirus issues.

Which meant plenty of opportunities to get involved in the action in Milwaukee’s win over the Rockets last night.

On the positive side, Nwora viciously crossed over Armoni Brooks, hit a 3-pointer then celebrated with a harsh imitation of the flailing Houston guard:

But Nwora also landed on the wrong end of a Christian Wood poster dunk: