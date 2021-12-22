COVID hits NBA schedule again: League postpones tonight’s Raptors at Bulls game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This had been a game on the “will it get postponed” radar for days because of how hard Toronto had been hit by COVID, and now it’s official.

The NBA has postponed the Raptors at Bulls game Wednesday night because the Raptors cannot field eight healthy players, the league announced.

OG Anunoby entered health and safety protocols on Wednesday morning, which put the game over the edge. After this game the Raptors are off until Sunday when they travel to Cleveland.

This is the second game the NBA has postponed today, Thursday’s Nets at Trail Blazers game also was shut down. That makes nine games in total that the league has postponed so far this season.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made it clear In an interview on ESPN Tuesday, the league would not shut down for a few days over to get ahead of this curve. The NBA will increase testing and re-institute mask-wearing requirements after Christmas, and teams are required now to sign replacement players, but that fits the NBA’s mold of managing this surge, not shutting down because of it.