Spurs’ Manu Ginobili headlines first-time Hall of Fame nominees

Manu Ginobili is part of the trio — along with Tim Duncan and Tony Parker — that anchored the second half of the Spurs dynasty. He’s a four-time NBA champion, a two-time All-NBA player, and a guy where the resume doesn’t do justice to his game. Kobe Bryant called Ginobili one of his favorite players to compete against ever because he challenged Kobe’s mental side of the game.

Ginobili headlines the first-time nominees for the Hall of Fame. Also in that group is Suns’ legend Tom Chambers and five-time WNBA All-Star Lindsay Whalen.

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Announces Newly Eligible Candidates for the Class of 2022. #22HoopClass 📰: https://t.co/QCITOO5LpK pic.twitter.com/ZdklJZa2uR — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) December 21, 2021

It’s not just the first-timers, there are deserving players back for another go-around including Chauncey Billups, Marques Johnson, Tim Hardaway Sr., and coach George Karl. Also in the mix are deserving WNBA legends Swin Cash and Becky Hammon.

Ginobili, considering both his NBA and international accomplishments — leading Argentina to an Olympic gold medal — seems a lock to get in.

The Finalists for the HOF will be announced during NBA All-Star Weekend, February 18th in Cleveland. The 2022 class will be announced during NCAA Final Four in New Orleans in early April.