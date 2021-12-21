Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Kings, as of last summer, were reportedly highly unlikely to trade De'Aaron Fox. Not even for proven All-Star Ben Simmons.

But now…

Tim MacMahon of ESPN:

It was widely reported going into the season: De’Aaron Fox is off the table. Sir, I’ve heard a lot of smoke that that might not be the case at this point.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

De’Aaron Fox came to camp about 15 pounds heavier than he left.

It wouldn’t be totally shocking if the Kings trade Fox. The general manager who drafted and hyped Fox, Vlade Divac, is gone. Current Sacramento general manager Monte McNair drafted other guards, Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell, in the last two lotteries. Fox had a terrible start to the season.

But trading Fox now would be selling low.

The 24-year-old has already bordered stardom and has the tools to break through. Fox has gradually regained his form, perhaps as he plays his way into shape.

Yet, if Fox continues to play better, the Kings will probably be more reluctant to part with him. Fox and Haliburton can play well together, and Mitchell hasn’t proven to be a worthy long-term building block. There shouldn’t be urgency to move Fox, a talented young player who’s the first season of a five-year max contract extension and seemed to want to be in Sacramento.

A Fox trade would require another team valuing him more highly than the Kings do and having the right pieces to send back. Possible, but not likely.

Still, Sacramento even being open to trading Fox is an interesting development.