Raptors guard Fred VanVleet had 27 points, 12 assists and “just” seven rebounds in Toronto’s win over the Warriors on Saturday.

Which means he didn’t get a highly hyped triple-double.

Vivek Jacob of Raptors.com:

VanVleet:

I’ve got to be a little more selfish. I think I could get them though. If I actually tried to get a triple-double, I probably could get it. But every time I get close, I just can’t make myself hunt it the way I need to. And being the shortest guy on the court doesn’t really help in terms of chasing rebounds down. My teammates, they’re not giving me the Westbrook treatment where they get out the way and let me go get it. So, might have to have a talk with them about that.

I love VanVleet’s bluntness.

Yes, Russell Westbrook chases stats. Yes, sometimes his teammates allow – or even help – him to take defensive rebounds that could more easily go to a member of his own team.

But Westbrook, through his natural play, also gets within close range of triple-doubles more frequently than anyone else in the NBA.

If VanVleet produced like this more often, he might know how the tricks for manufacturing a few extra rebounds.