Nets not committing to using Kyrie Irving as part-time player rest of season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Brooklyn Nets are allowing Kyrie Irving to do what they once said they wouldn’t: Be a part-time player.

When deciding to sit unvaccinated Irving – who’s prohibited from playing home games by New York City’s vaccine mandate – for road games, Net general manager Sean Marks primarily cited chemistry. It’s difficult to build chemistry with a star in and out of the lineup.

But Brooklyn has had so many coronavirus problems, continuity is out the window, anyway. It’s not even clear when Irving, who had a positive or inconclusive test, will be cleared to play.

Ideally, though, this rash of coronavirus cases will be a temporary predicament. This wave could recede later in the NBA season.

Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post:

What if the “current circumstances” change, the Nets’ health improves and they continue to have a star who refuses to get vaccinated and plays only in half their games? Marks would not affirm that Irving would be around the Nets for the remainder of the season and postseason “That’s a little bit of a hypothetical,” the general manager said. “I don’t know what’s around the corner.”

This is hypothetical for multiple reasons.

Maybe the Nets will never get healthy enough to develop strong chemistry. It’ll depend how coronavirus spreads, policies on handling the virus and luck.

Maybe Irving will get vaccinated. He has said he’s not against the vaccine. Perhaps, he’ll enjoy playing and being around the team so much that he gets a vaccine that allows him to continue playing (and is generally safe and keeps him and those around him safer).

Of course, that could go the other way. Irving got permission to return without being vaccinated. That could embolden him to maintain his stance if the Nets hold him out again.

As Marks said, we really don’t know what’s around the corner.