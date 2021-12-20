Ja Morant returns to Grizzlies after missing 12 games with knee sprain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Memphis Grizzlies hardly missed a beat without star Ja Morant, a 10-2 record with a league-best +16.5 net rating over that span.

But they will gladly welcome him back when Morant returns to the court Monday night. The team announced he is available to play, having recovered from his left knee sprain.

.@memgrizz status update: Ja Morant (L knee sprain) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight's game vs @okcthunder. Tyus Jones (R finger sprain) has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/prQup8bViY — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) December 21, 2021

Morant was in the midst of a breakout season before his injury, averaging 25.3 points and 7.1 assists a game. At the heart of the step forward is an improved jumper, he is hitting 35.6% of his 3-pointers. He was the Grizzlies primary shot creator and the offense is 5.3 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court,

A lot of players stepped up with Morant up — Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane and others — and the challenge now for Tyler Jenkins and company is to blend Morant back into the mix without losing what they have had the last few weeks.

For fans, one of the most entertaining players in the league is back.