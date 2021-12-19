Deron Williams beats Frank Gore on split decision, says he’s done with boxing

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Going into his match with former NFL running back Frank Gore, former NBA All-Star Deron Williams said being in a boxing match was something he wanted to check off his bucket list.

He did that Saturday night on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight in Tampa — and Williams won on a split decision. Williams had said he wanted to push back on the perception basketball players are soft, and he certainly did that.

After the fight, Willaims said he was “one and done” with boxing but was glad he did it.

Since retiring in 2017, Williams has trained at and become part owner of the Fortis MMA gym in Dallas. That gave him the itch to try one fight in the ring.

Now Williams can retire undefeated.