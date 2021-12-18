Anthony Davis leaves game with knee contusion , MRI set for Saturday

Anthony Davis missed two games earlier this week due to knee soreness, but he was back on the court Friday night in Minnesota.

In the third quarter of that game, LeBron James was called for an offensive foul for contact with Jaden McDaniels, and McDaniels fell backward into Davis’ knee. Davis went to the ground grabbing his knee in pain, eventually got up and tried to walk but only moved gingerly and was taken out of the game. He tried to walk back to the locker room, but Davis’ knee gave out, and television cameras caught him collapsing in the tunnel.

Davis did not return due to what the team called a “left knee contusion,” but the MRI Saturday in Chicago will tell the team more. From Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“So far all is in good structure, but want to take another image,” a source familiar with Davis’ injury told ESPN when asked about the All-Star big man’s knee.

Coach Frank Vogel and LeBron echoed the same things postgame.

Frank Vogel tells @LakersReporter that AD saw the team doctor after the game, and he will get an MRI tomorrow. "We'll know more at that time… Hopefully it's something minor and he can get back soon, but we'll find out tomorrow." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 18, 2021

LeBron said he asked AD how he’s doing after that collision with McDaniels forced him out of the game, and Davis said they’d find out more tomorrow when he gets further testing. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) December 18, 2021

Davis had already exited Friday’s game once after turning his ankle, but Davis returned to the game after getting it re-taped.

It didn’t help, the Lakers fell to the Timberwolves 110-92. Minnesota had led much of the way but went on a run and pulled away for the comfortable win after Davis went down. The Laker offense could not get clicking in this game, despite 19 points in his Lakers’ debut from Isaiah Thomas (who was signed on a 10-day hardship contract).

Davis averages 23.3 points and 10 rebounds a game for the Lakers, plus is their best center and interior defender. While he has struggled with his outside shot (17.9% from 3) and not stepped up as the No. 1 option as the Lakers and their fans had hoped, he’s still critical to the Lakers’ success, both in the regular season and playoffs. Any missed time would be a blow to a 16-14 Lakers team that has found more of a groove lately, having won 5-of-8 and with their defense improving.