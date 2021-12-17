Report: Zion Williamson has skipped rehab, fallen asleep during film

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Before the season, Zion Williamson talked about becoming more committed to leading the Pelicans into the playoffs.

But doing everything that entails? That has been a work in progress.

Jake Madison of Locked On Pelicans

He has fallen asleep in film study.

Skipping rehab.

He has skipped things he needs to be at the team for that comes to trying to get him back out on the court.

It’s unclear when these things happened. Still, I recommend watching the full episode for more context.

This report only adds to Williamson’s reputation of immaturity. But it’s important to keep perspective.

Williamson is just 21. Young players often need time to develop better habits.

Williamson has also been and remains injured. Injured players are more likely to become disengaged. It’s difficult to be fully committed while not playing. When Williamson looked like he was falling asleep on the bench during a game last year, he was sidelined by injury.

But these explanations don’t excuse a lack of professionalism. It’s on Williamson – a franchise player soon up for a max contract extension – to do better.

We’ll see how that happens as he increasingly comes under the microscope. This leak might not sit well with Williamson, who has been protected by the organization. There’s already distrust, to the point Williamson is already viewed as a flight risk.