Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

John Wall sure looks ready to play.

Wall remains on the bench in Houston due to a disagreement about his role with the rebuilding Rockets — they want him to come off the bench for limited minutes, he wants more than that — but there is no doubt he looks like he could play right now. Wall was throwing down a 360-degree dunk in warmups Thursday night.

Hopefully, we get to see Wall back on the court this season.