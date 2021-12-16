Two reports Domantas Sabonis wants Pacers to trade him, one he doesn’t

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Myles Turner clarified, though pushing for a bigger role, he’s not demanding a trade from the Pacers.

But what about Indiana teammate Domantas Sabonis, who’s also in trade rumors?

Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer:

He just straight wants out. He does.

Matt Moore of The Action Network of The Action Network:

That’s what I was told by multiple league sources as well, and that it wasn’t just this season, but instead going back to last year Sabonis was looking for a change of scenery.

Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files:

False — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) December 11, 2021

When a report emerged Indiana was looking into trading Sabonis in 2019, he said, “I know exactly how the Pacers feel about me now.”

He then responded by making the next two All-Star games.

Sabonis’ situation has changed over the years. He’s on his third coach in three seasons (Nate McMillan, Nate Bjorkgren and now Rick Carlisle). Sabonis had been getting increasingly larger roles, then a slight reduction this year under Carlisle. The Sabonis-Turner pairing has been both productive and tricky.

Sometimes, out-of-date information seeps into reporting. That lag could explain conflicting stances from credible reporters.

There are also gray areas in trade requests. Sabonis could prefer to leave Indiana, but he’s not necessarily pushing hard for it. No matter what he wants, he’s still playing hard for the Pacers in the meantime.

And ultimately, whether Indiana trades him is up to the team.