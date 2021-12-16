Pelicans: Zion Williamson out at least another 4-6 weeks

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zion Williamson suffered a setback in his recovery from his broken foot.

Though the Pelicans’ timelines aren’t trustworthy, New Orleans has released another – though without setting any expectation of a return.

Pelicans release:

Following a consultation and further evaluation with Dr. Richard Ferkel of the Southern California Orthopedic Institute yesterday, Zion Williamson received a biologic injection into the fracture site to stimulate bone healing in his right foot. Williamson will be limited to low impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period. Further updates will be given following further imaging which is anticipated to occur in 4-6 weeks.

Hopefully, this helps Williamson recover. But it’s still unclear when he’d actually return to play.

Not only must Williamson’s foot heal, he faces an “extended period” of limited ability to work on his conditioning. It’d take time for any player to ramp back up. For Williamson, there’s particular concern.

New Orleans is 3.5 games and four teams out of postseason position. Though the Pelicans have played better lately, they’ll have trouble keeping pace without their best player.

But they’re expected to try boosting their roster with a win-now trade. (Ben Simmons is a rumored target.)