Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Not Usman Garuba. Not Alperen Sengun. Not Kenyon Martin Jr.

None could stop Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro from dunking. Not even with all three Rockets jumping together. Okoro just powered right through.

The play was emblematic, as Cleveland trounced Houston last night, 124-89.