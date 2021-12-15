Pelicans’ Devonte’ Graham sinks Thunder with 3/4-court game-winner

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made an absurdly difficult deep 3-pointer to tie the Pelicans with just 2.3 seconds left.

Devonte' Graham answered with an even longer basket.

With New Orleans out of timeouts, Graham took the inbound and banked in the game-winner in the Pelicans’ 113-110 victory Wednesday.

Officially scored as a 61-footer, the shot — taken just inside New Orleans’ own 3-point arc — appeared to be closer to 70 feet.

What a great feel-good moment for a Pelicans team that had been reeling.