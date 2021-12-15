Austin Reaves nails game-winning 3-pointer in Lakers-Mavericks (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Austin Reaves just entered the NBA as an undrafted rookie on a two-way contract.

He’s already playing hero.

Reaves hit the buzzer-beating game-winning 3-pointer in the Lakers’ 107-104 overtime win over the Mavericks on Wednesday.

Reaves had shown clutch ability since joining Los Angeles. But that was in summer league. Tonight, the Lakers had LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook on the floor on their final possession. Yet, Reaves had the ball in his hands in the biggest moment — and delivered.

The Lakers reached overtime only because Wayne Ellington tracked down an offensive rebound and hit a tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation: