Dec. 15 is viewed as the unofficial start of NBA trade season. Though that date hasn’t proven to be particularly significant, it is when most free agents who signed the prior offseason become eligible to be dealt. That opens numerous possibilities.

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Kurt Helin discuss the most intriguing players who can hit the trade market Dec. 15 (tomorrow):