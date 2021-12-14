Myles Turner says he’s not demanding trade from Pacers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the midst of trade rumors, Pacers big Myles Turner went on the record about wanting a bigger role.

But demanding a trade?

He’s not going that far.

James Boyd of the Indianapolis Star:

I asked Myles Turner about his comments to The Athletic and his fit alongside Domantas Sabonis. “All that was me saying that I know my worth. I hold myself to a high regard and I expressed that.” “I know we can work. I think this is the best we’ve played together.” #Pacers pic.twitter.com/KErUa4rUIf — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 11, 2021

I also asked Myles Turner why he expressed his frustrations publicly. @TEastNBA followed up and asked him what changes have been made to expand his role. “Everybody had what they wanted to say (in the article).” “I’ve gotten the ball in more favorable situations.” #Pacers pic.twitter.com/1YItB6EaZF — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) December 11, 2021

Turner:

It’s not like me saying, “I’m demanding a trade.” It’s not like me saying, “Get somebody else out of here.” It’s none of that. All that was me saying that I know my worth. I hold myself to a high regard, and I expressed that out to the open. I’ve had conversations with the front office. I’ve been very candid with them. They know how I feel. I’ve had conversations with Rick, and our coaching staff know how I feel. I’ve even had that conversation with my players. So, by no means was this article or quotes or anything a shot at anybody in the organization.

It’s easy for me to sit here and say that I want to shoot the ball 20 times a game. Everybody does. There’s only one ball out there. There have been active conversations about me, quote-unquote, asserting myself more.

I’m not asking for individual plays, this and that. It’s just role clarity. That’s the best way I can describe it. And those are the conversations – the candid conversations – I’ve had, and it’s made my job easier.

Trade requests often exist in gray areas.

Would Turner welcome a trade that sends to him to a team that will give him a bigger role? It sure sounds like it. Would Turner prefer getting that bigger role in Indiana while somehow still playing with Domantas Sabonis? Maybe! Is Turner going as far as demanding a trade? Clearly not.

It’s worth noting the NBA tends to fine players who publicly request trades. So, Turner would be pushed to hide his true feelings if he wanted to go that far behind the scenes.

But I really appreciate Turner’s candor and perspective. He’s not hiding how he feels, including from the fans (whose interest in the league funds players’ salaries). Yet, he’s still playing hard for the Pacers. He’s not letting his desire for a bigger role interfere with his professionalism. He’s also savvy enough to realize all players want to shoot more, and they can’t all be satisfied.

Turner really sounds like someone who gets it.