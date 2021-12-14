LeBron, Trae Young, react on Twitter to Curry setting 3-point record

Stephen Curry is now, officially, the king of the NBA 3-pointer. With a first-quarter triple in Madison Square Garden Tuesday, Curry broke Ray Allen’s record for the most 3s made in NBA history.
The respect of Curry’s peers shined through as many of them — including LeBron James, who Curry had some legendary battles with in the Finals — congratulated him on the record.
Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2021
This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGER! Wow!!! Congrats @StephenCurry30
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 15, 2021
bang! the official 3 god! @StephenCurry30
— Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) December 15, 2021
History!! Congrats @StephenCurry30!! 🙏🏾✊🏾
— Chris Paul (@CP3) December 15, 2021
