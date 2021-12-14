LeBron, Trae Young, react on Twitter to Curry setting 3-point record

By Dec 14, 2021, 10:48 PM EST
0 Comments

Stephen Curry is now, officially, the king of the NBA 3-pointer. With a first-quarter triple in Madison Square Garden Tuesday, Curry broke Ray Allen’s record for the most 3s made in NBA history.

The respect of Curry’s peers shined through as many of them — including LeBron James, who Curry had some legendary battles with in the Finals — congratulated him on the record.