LeBron, Trae Young, react on Twitter to Curry setting 3-point record

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Stephen Curry is now, officially, the king of the NBA 3-pointer. With a first-quarter triple in Madison Square Garden Tuesday, Curry broke Ray Allen’s record for the most 3s made in NBA history.

The respect of Curry’s peers shined through as many of them — including LeBron James, who Curry had some legendary battles with in the Finals — congratulated him on the record.

Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2021

This is crazy man.. literally a GAME CHANGER! Wow!!! Congrats @StephenCurry30 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) December 15, 2021

bang! the official 3 god! @StephenCurry30 — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) December 15, 2021

Keep changing the game!! Legendary @StephenCurry30 . — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) December 15, 2021

Real question is, how many three will he end up with? 🤔 — Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) December 15, 2021

This mans shooting changed the NBA forever @StephenCurry30 🔥👏🏾 — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) December 15, 2021

THE GREATEST SHOOTER OF ALL TIME HANDS DOWN! @StephenCurry30 — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 15, 2021