Hawks forward Solomon Hill suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.

Which meant the Kings once again get their basketball-hell reputation burnished.

Hill and former Pelicans teammate Buddy Hield, who now plays for Sacramento, exchanged pleasantries on Twitter in the wake of Hill’s injury.

Hill:

appreciate the kind words, thoughts and prayers. life is life, and I look forward to getting back. *sidenote vince carter saw my bounce in warmups pre-game, that’s a huge compliment to me. — solomon hill (@solohill) December 8, 2021

Hield:

Speedy Recovery Big bro🙏🏾 — Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) December 8, 2021

Hill:

Same for you bro, you still wearing a kings jerseys. — solomon hill (@solohill) December 8, 2021

Where did Hill get the idea the Kings were an undesirable team?