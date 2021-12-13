Hawks forward Solomon Hill suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.
Which meant the Kings once again get their basketball-hell reputation burnished.
Hill and former Pelicans teammate Buddy Hield, who now plays for Sacramento, exchanged pleasantries on Twitter in the wake of Hill’s injury.
Hill:
appreciate the kind words, thoughts and prayers. life is life, and I look forward to getting back. *sidenote vince carter saw my bounce in warmups pre-game, that’s a huge compliment to me.
— solomon hill (@solohill) December 8, 2021
Hield:
Speedy Recovery Big bro🙏🏾
— Buddy Love !!!! (@buddyhield) December 8, 2021
Hill:
Same for you bro, you still wearing a kings jerseys.
— solomon hill (@solohill) December 8, 2021
Where did Hill get the idea the Kings were an undesirable team?