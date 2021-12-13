Solomon Hill (hamstring injury), Buddy Hield (playing for Kings) wish each other speedy recoveries

By Dec 13, 2021, 9:00 PM EST
Solomon Hill and Buddy Hield in New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Hawks forward Solomon Hill suffered a season-ending hamstring injury.

Which meant the Kings once again get their basketball-hell reputation burnished.

Hill and former Pelicans teammate Buddy Hield, who now plays for Sacramento, exchanged pleasantries on Twitter in the wake of Hill’s injury.

Hill:

Hield:

Hill:

Where did Hill get the idea the Kings were an undesirable team?

