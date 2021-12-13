Report: Kings still shopping trade package of Hield and Bagley

This past offseason, the Kings came close to trading Buddy Hield to the Lakers as part of a package that would have brought Kyle Kuzma, picks and more up the 5 Freeway to the state capital. Then Russell Westbrook became available, the Lakers became star struck, and the Hield deal fell apart.

Heading into the February trade deadline, the Kings are still looking trade Hield as well as Marvin Bagley III, reports Jason Anderson at the Sacramento Bee.

One source said the Kings are still shopping a package including Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III in hopes of getting a good player in return. Sources told The Bee over the summer the Kings had expressed interest in the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons and Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam.

No doubt the Kings would still have interest in both of those players. However, those specific trades are highly unlikely.

Daryl Morey and the 76ers are looking for a top-30 player back in a Simmons trade, and while their asking price is likely to come down it will not come down to Hield and Bagley level. (Maybe De'Aaron Fox would have drawn the 76ers interest this summer, but he was not on the table this summer and his slow start to this season is not going to inspire a deal.) Siakam is not available via trade, and it would take a lot more than what the Kings can offer to pry open that door.

Anderson reports the Kings have not talked to the Pacers about Domantas Sabonis or Myles Turner, both of whom are reportedly available via trade.

Expect to hear rumors of some playoff teams in need of shooting looking at a potential Hield deal, but it may not bring back what the Kings’ hope. Hield is one of the shooters struggling this season — scoring 15.7 points per game and shooting 34.9% from 3, both down from previous years — and he is making $23 million this season with $40.5 million guaranteed for the two years after this. That’s a lot of money to take on.

Some team may take a flier on Bagley, but he has little trade value.