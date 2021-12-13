Bulls-Pistons, Bulls-Raptors first postponed games of NBA season

The NBA’s desired return to normalcy has been postponed.
The Bulls’ mounting coronavirus issues finally reached a tipping point with a 10th player entering the health-and-safety protocols.
NBA release:
The Chicago Bulls’ next two games – Tuesday, Dec. 14 against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday, Dec. 16 at Toronto – have been postponed. Ten Bulls players, along with additional staff members, are currently in the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The Chicago Department of Public Health had concerns about the Bulls continuing to play this week, and that played a part in the NBA decision, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 13, 2021
The Bulls have at least eight players available – the minimum required to play. But that has not been a hard rule.
Hopefully, everyone in Chicago recovers quickly and smoothly.