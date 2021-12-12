Watch Caldwell-Pope get dunk rejected by side of backboard

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This may be the blooper of the year.

The Wizards Kentavious Caldwell-Pope drove baseline for a dunk, cocked it back for a monster slam — and got rejected by the backboard.

KCP got rejected by the side of the backboard. pic.twitter.com/uR1uMEZKa0 — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) December 12, 2021

Not sure where KCP was trying to dunk this. 😅😅 @shaqtin pic.twitter.com/JFHNAjIQas — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) December 12, 2021

Ouch.

That also was as close as KCP came to scoring on the night, he had no points on 0-of-5 shooting for the game.

That play pretty much summed up the night for the slumping Wizards, who fell to the Jazz 123-98. That’s seven straight wins for Utah, while the Wizards have dropped 5-of-7 and have the 29th ranked defense in the league in that stretch.