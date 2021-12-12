Watch Brandon Ingram put Doug McDermott in a poster with this dunk

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is what a stretch five does for your offense.

The Spurs Jakob Poeltl has quietly become one of the league’s better defensive bigs and rim protectors. However, the Pelicans have Jonas Valanciunas, who is hitting 46.3% from beyond the arc this season (third-best in the league). When Valanciunas gets the ball out high, Poeltl has to come out and defend him.

That allows Brandon Ingram to post up the smaller Keldon Johnson, Ingram spins off Johnson and goes to the rim for a dunk, and poor Doug McDermott has to come over and help. It does not end well for him.

Spin baseline, drive and HAMMER it over the top, Brandon Ingram! 💥 Watch on League Pass: https://t.co/5QqkBhf1W0 pic.twitter.com/b6S23cIApD — NBA (@NBA) December 13, 2021

That’s just nasty.