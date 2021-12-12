Pistons’ Jerami Grant to miss at least six weeks with sprained thumb

By Dec 12, 2021, 5:05 PM EST
Detroit Pistons v Phoenix Suns
Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images
The Pistons’ leading scorer on the season, Jerami Grant, will be out at least six weeks with a sprained thumb, the team announced Sunday.

The injury happened Friday night against the Pelicans, and the Pistons announced the result of the MRI on Sunday.

Grant is averaging 20.1 points a game to lead the Pistons and is one of the primary shot creators for the team. Expect the Pistons to go big and to see more Trey Lyles while Grant is out, but there is no natural replacement for Grant on the roster. Cade Cunningham, who has improved s the season has gone one, will get more playmaking responsibilities.

Grant also is a name that comes up often in trade rumors, a lot of teams could use a 6’8″ wing for the postseason and the Pistons are reportedly open for business as they rebuild.

A six-week timeline has Grant back in late January, before the February trade deadline. So long as he will return this season, teams will still be interested in Grant (who makes $20 million this season and $21 next season, fully guaranteed).

