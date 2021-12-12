Pistons’ Jerami Grant to miss at least six weeks with sprained thumb

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pistons’ leading scorer on the season, Jerami Grant, will be out at least six weeks with a sprained thumb, the team announced Sunday.

The injury happened Friday night against the Pelicans, and the Pistons announced the result of the MRI on Sunday.

NEWS: The #Pistons announced today that test results performed yesterday on Jerami Grant’s hand revealed a UCL ligament sprain of the right thumb. The injury occurred during the second quarter of our game at New Orleans on December 10. (1/2) — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 12, 2021

Jerami Grant will be re-evaluated in 6 weeks by team medical staff and further updates will be provided as appropriate. (2/2) — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 12, 2021

Grant is averaging 20.1 points a game to lead the Pistons and is one of the primary shot creators for the team. Expect the Pistons to go big and to see more Trey Lyles while Grant is out, but there is no natural replacement for Grant on the roster. Cade Cunningham, who has improved s the season has gone one, will get more playmaking responsibilities.

Grant also is a name that comes up often in trade rumors, a lot of teams could use a 6’8″ wing for the postseason and the Pistons are reportedly open for business as they rebuild.

A six-week timeline has Grant back in late January, before the February trade deadline. So long as he will return this season, teams will still be interested in Grant (who makes $20 million this season and $21 next season, fully guaranteed).