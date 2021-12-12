Isaiah Thomas reportedly will continue comeback at G-League Showcase

Last time we saw Isaiah Thomas on a basketball court it was with a USA across his chest as he hit a dagger 3 to help the USA beat Cuba in World Cup qualifying.

Now Thomas is about to continue his attempt at an NBA comeback in the G-League Showcase in Las Vegas later this month, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas has signed in the NBA G League and will play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas is on the NBA comeback trail. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2021

That showcase is exactly what it sounds like: All the G-League teams in one place, which gives scouts and GMs a chance to evaluate a lot of talent in one place. For Thomas, it’s a chance to be seen by a lot of teams that may need some help at the guard spot in the second half of the season.

Before the season, Thomas had a series of workouts with teams, including the Mavericks, Warriors, and Lakers, but could not land a roster spot at age 32. He played 48 minutes for the Pelicans last season but struggled with his shot in limited run (33.3% shooting overall). Thomas wants to prove to teams he is fully recovered following hip surgery for the injury he suffered in 2017 that threw his career off track. The challenge has been that even if his offensive numbers are solid, they need to be more than that for teams to jump at an older player considered a defensive liability.

Thomas made it to the NBA and was a two-time All-Star because of his drive, because he wouldn’t quit when he was told his dream was not going to happen. That same passion is driving him now. Write him off at your own risk.