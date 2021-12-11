Report: Guard Donte DiVincenzo to return to Bucks next week

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Donte DiVincenzo was what the Bucks needed the two guard: Versatile defender who gave them 10.4 points a game working off the ball and shooting 37.9% from 3. He fit well around Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

DiVincenzo has been out since last March with an ankle injury and missed the team’s playoff run. However, he is finally set to return this week on Wednesday against the Pacer, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Just in on the season debut of Milwaukee Bucks starter Donte DiVincenzo… pic.twitter.com/B5SaRj4sqo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2021

The Bucks have been starting Grayson Allen at the two and he has been a great fit as a shooter and glue guy, scoring 13 points a game and shooting 39% from 3. DiVincenzo likely will come off the bench at first with a minutes limit but eventually coach Mike Budenholzer will have a decision to make about the rotation. DiVincenzo’s defense could see him playing more in the clutch.

The Bucks have been hit hard by injuries to start the defense of their title, most notably to center Brook Lopez, who just had back surgery and it is unclear if he will return this season.

The Bucks are 17-10 after a slow start to the season, good for third in the East, and they are top 10 ranked in both offense and defense. They are genuine contenders again, and getting DiVincenzo back will help with that.