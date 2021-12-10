Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma fined for flipping off fan

By Dec 10, 2021, 9:00 PM EST
Kyle Kuzma in Washington Wizards v Detroit Pistons
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma enjoys engaging with opposing fans.

But giving the finger to a fan after hitting a 3-pointer? The NBA frowns on that getting caught on widely disseminated video doing that.

NBA release:

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been fined $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.

The incident took place with 9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 119-116 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 8

Kuzma was charged up playing in his native Michigan. He later hit the game-winning 3-pointer from the same spot.

That time, he celebrated with three fingers raised.

As for the fine-drawing celebration, here’s video for those whose sensibilities can handle it:

