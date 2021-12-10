Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma fined for flipping off fan

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma enjoys engaging with opposing fans.
But giving the finger to a fan after hitting a 3-pointer? The NBA frowns on that getting caught on widely disseminated video doing that.
NBA release:
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been fined $15,000 for directing an obscene gesture toward a fan, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations.
The incident took place with 9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 119-116 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 8
Kuzma was charged up playing in his native Michigan. He later hit the game-winning 3-pointer from the same spot.
That time, he celebrated with three fingers raised.
As for the fine-drawing celebration, here’s video for those whose sensibilities can handle it:
Did Kyle Kuzma flip off a fan last night? 😂 pic.twitter.com/qPl2zWyWFl
— Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) December 9, 2021