Watch HBO trailer for upcoming Showtime Lakers series “Winning Time”

By Dec 10, 2021, 7:35 AM EST
0 Comments

This March, the Showtime Lakers of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jerry Buss are getting the HBO treatment.

“Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” will be interesting. Will it be any good? Will it be accurate or will director Adam McKay (“The Big Short”) take some creative liberties? Those are good questions. We’ll see. But watch the trailer and it looks interesting.

The show will come to HBO Max just as we are all filling out our NCAA brackets next year.

