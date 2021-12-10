Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill – who previously spoke about his decision-making process on the ProBasketballTalk Podcast – said he hoped to hire a new Team USA coach before the NBA season.

It took a little longer, but Hill landed where expected – with Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

USA Basketball is finalizing a decision to name Steve Kerr as the next national coach with an assistant coaching staff that will include Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra and Mark Few, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected in the near future. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 10, 2021

Kerr checks a lot of boxes.

He’s had major NBA success as a coach – three titles and another two NBA Finals appearances plus guiding Golden State to a strong start this year. An assistant to Gregg Popovich for the 2019 FIBA World Cup and this year’s Tokyo Olympics, Kerr has international experience. Kerr also takes great pride in his patriotism.

This choice makes it even more likely Warriors star Stephen Curry will play in the 2024 Paris Games.

Beyond, maybe the 56-year-old Kerr will even become the first NBA coach to guide Team USA in multiple Olympics. Nets coach Chuck Daly (1992), Hawks coach Lenny Wilkens (1996), Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich (2000), Pistons coach Larry Brown (2004) and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich (2020 [2021]) coached only one Olympics each.

For now, Kerr will look toward the 2023 World Cup with a strong staff. Suns coach Monty Williams and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra are among the NBA’s most-respected coaches.