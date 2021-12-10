Kyle Rittenhouse responds to LeBron James tweet: ‘F*** you, LeBron’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people, killing two.

Whatever you think about what happened that night in Kenosha, Wisc., that’s a heavy thing.

A jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on homicide charges after he claimed self-defense. When testifying, Rittenhouse cried on the stand. He also repeatedly cried and threw up when at the police station shortly after the shooting, according to an Antioch, Ill., police officer.

The NBA’s biggest star used his platform to accuse Rittenhouse of acting.

LeBron James:

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

Rittenhouse, via Blaze News:

“I was a Lakers fan, too, before he said that,” Rittenhouse revealed. “I was really pissed off when he said that because I liked LeBron. And then I’m like, you know what, f*** you, LeBron.”

Rittenhouse has said he supports the Black Lives Matter movement and warned against prosecutors taking advantage of people of color. If he were genuine in those statements and in his reaction on the stand, it’s understandable he’d now resent LeBron, whose advocacy for similar causes has sometimes been imprecise.